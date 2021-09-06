Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harbour Energy and Paramount Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 Paramount Resources 0 6 2 0 2.25

Paramount Resources has a consensus target price of $15.66, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Paramount Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Paramount Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harbour Energy and Paramount Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Paramount Resources 13.63% -1.58% -0.90%

Volatility & Risk

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Resources has a beta of 3.87, suggesting that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harbour Energy and Paramount Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.01 $164.30 million N/A N/A Paramount Resources $467.36 million 3.37 -$16.94 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Resources.

Summary

Paramount Resources beats Harbour Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

