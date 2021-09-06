Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $964.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $39.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

