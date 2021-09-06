Harmony Market Cap Achieves $1.37 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $76.69 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00279439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00069557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00147453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,163,129,064 coins and its circulating supply is 10,544,364,064 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

