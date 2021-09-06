Hathor Reaches Market Capitalization of $234.12 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $234.12 million and $7.98 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

