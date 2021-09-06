Haven Protocol (XHV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $102.75 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $102.75 million and $1.27 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.07 or 0.00013684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 65.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,631.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.33 or 0.07620030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.20 or 0.00430352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $786.06 or 0.01522450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00142936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.43 or 0.00601244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.98 or 0.00569383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.36 or 0.00378382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,542,957 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

