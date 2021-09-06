Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after buying an additional 175,040 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Finally, Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $36.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

