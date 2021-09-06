Head-To-Head Analysis: Compass (NYSE:COMP) & OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

Compass (NYSE:COMP) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass N/A N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

59.4% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $3.72 billion 1.71 -$270.20 million N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. $791.15 million 26.31 $357.21 million $4.00 52.25

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Compass and OBIC Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78 OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Compass presently has a consensus price target of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 44.65%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than OBIC Co.,Ltd..

Summary

Compass beats OBIC Co.,Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services. The Office Automation segment sells telecommunication equipment, computer products, related supplies, and office furniture. The company was founded by Masahiro Noda and Mizuki Noda on April 8, 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

