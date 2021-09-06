Head to Head Analysis: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) & Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and EPR Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $339.46 million 7.66 $170.95 million N/A N/A EPR Properties $414.66 million 9.34 -$131.73 million $1.89 27.41

Arbor Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EPR Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 89.91% 18.75% 3.53% EPR Properties -21.28% -3.18% -1.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. EPR Properties pays out 158.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and EPR Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arbor Realty Trust and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 EPR Properties 1 5 1 1 2.25

Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.79%. EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $45.60, indicating a potential downside of 11.97%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats EPR Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services. The Agency Business segment involves in agency loan origination and servicing. The company was founded in June 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment comprises of investments in public charter schools. The company was founded by Peter C. Brown on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.