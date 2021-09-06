Head-To-Head Contrast: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) vs. Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for indie Semiconductor and Cree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cree 0 8 6 0 2.43

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 55.47%. Cree has a consensus target price of $105.31, suggesting a potential upside of 22.92%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Cree.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Cree’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million ($0.15) -71.47 Cree $525.60 million 18.89 -$523.90 million ($1.40) -61.19

indie Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cree. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cree has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Cree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29% Cree -83.60% -7.29% -4.50%

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats Cree on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Cree

Cree, Inc. is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials. The LED Products segment includes LED chips, LED components and SiC materials. The Lighting Products segment consists of LED lighting systems and bulbs for the commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Power and RF Products segment includes power devices and RF devices. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

