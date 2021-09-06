Head to Head Review: Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) vs. Its Peers

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCSA) is one of 881 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Processa Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -$14.41 million -4.80 Processa Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.70 billion $121.89 million -2.63

Processa Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Processa Pharmaceuticals. Processa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Processa Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.82% -64.42% Processa Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,572.15% -116.09% -26.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Processa Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Processa Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4967 18438 40181 773 2.57

Processa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 202.11%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.46%. Given Processa Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Processa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Processa Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E. Bigora, Wendy Guy, and Chang Rung Chen on March 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Hanover, MD.

