Head-To-Head Review: Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) vs. MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MP Materials and Pure Energy Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 45.49 -$21.83 million $0.22 156.23 Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MP Materials and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 6 0 2.75 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials presently has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.84%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 4.93, indicating that its stock price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 8.19% 4.84% Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48%

Summary

MP Materials beats Pure Energy Minerals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

