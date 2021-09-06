Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report sales of $192.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $194.84 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $187.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $769.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $788.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $807.81 million, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $850.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of HTA opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

