Healthwell Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:HWELU) Quiet Period Will Expire on September 13th

Healthwell Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:HWELU) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 13th. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

