Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.05 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and approximately $314.53 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00056735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00090179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.00340738 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00011657 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00046325 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000792 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,633,180,258 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

