Hedget Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.81 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $357,297.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedget has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Hedget coin can now be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00008474 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00017428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00144022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.09 or 0.00771935 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

