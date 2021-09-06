Hegic (HEGIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.78 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $95.78 million and $8.47 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00067790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00146313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.12 or 0.00791690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.