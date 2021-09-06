Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW)’s stock price was down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83). Approximately 12,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 12,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($2.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.84. The stock has a market cap of £95.70 million and a P/E ratio of 93.33.

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £6,020 ($7,865.17).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

