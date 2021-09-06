HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0088

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $963.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,784.44 or 0.99914667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00048681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00078591 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001563 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000175 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000699 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,290,145 coins and its circulating supply is 263,154,995 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

