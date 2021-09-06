Heritage Trust Co Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.4% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

