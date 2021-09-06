Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.36. 1,622,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

