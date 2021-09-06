Heritage Trust Co Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.72. 8,081,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,212,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

