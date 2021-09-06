Heritage Trust Co Has $4.12 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 143.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.73. 13,220,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,559,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

