Heritage Trust Co Has $4.53 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,195,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,313. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.