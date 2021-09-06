Heritage Trust Co Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,093 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Express by 9.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after acquiring an additional 504,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.09. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

