Heritage Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,657 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.94. 2,463,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.01. The stock has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

