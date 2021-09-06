Heritage Trust Co Purchases 1,069 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $910,973,198. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.02 and its 200-day moving average is $323.27. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

