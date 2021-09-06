Heritage Trust Co Purchases 5,247 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $92,111,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 28.9% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.00. 8,457,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,707,263. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. The firm has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

