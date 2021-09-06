Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,087 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.4% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.53. 695,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.