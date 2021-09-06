Heritage Trust Co Sells 109 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,511. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,667.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,388.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.