Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,445 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.98. 2,260,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,499. The company has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

