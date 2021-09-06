Heritage Trust Co Sells 905 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

UNH traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $422.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,779. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.74 and a 200-day moving average of $394.05. The company has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

