Heritage Trust Co Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,921,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,228. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

