Hertz Network (HTZ) Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last Week

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $310,746.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00065742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00155750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00206281 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.28 or 0.07348723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,392.09 or 0.99866887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.77 or 0.00948824 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

