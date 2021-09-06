HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) declared a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HGT opened at GBX 396.10 ($5.18) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 388.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 352.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. HgCapital Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 264.40 ($3.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 412.50 ($5.39).

In other news, insider Jim Strang purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £126,750 ($165,599.69).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

