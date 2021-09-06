Hibbett Sports, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) declared a dividend on Monday, August 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

HIBB opened at $98.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.01. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $100.32.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.