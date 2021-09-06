HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 163,669 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $21,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WY opened at $36.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

