HighTower Advisors LLC Has $16.95 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822,519 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $16,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after acquiring an additional 201,332 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $284,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

