HighTower Advisors LLC Has $19.47 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Okta worth $19,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

OKTA stock opened at $270.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.69 and a 200-day moving average of $242.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

