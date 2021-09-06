HighTower Advisors LLC Has $19.52 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $121.13 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

