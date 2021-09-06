HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $21,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

NYSE A opened at $179.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.