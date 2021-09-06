HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 13,413 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 10.39% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $17,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 178.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

JCPB opened at $54.91 on Monday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48.

