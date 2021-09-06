HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 27,501 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of WestRock worth $20,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 83.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 166.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $52.60 on Monday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

