HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

NYSE:MMC opened at $159.50 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average of $135.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

