HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,431 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Aflac by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.71 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

