HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,718 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $21,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

EFG opened at $113.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

