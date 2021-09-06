HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 81,641 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,641 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.