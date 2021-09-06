Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $12.74 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

