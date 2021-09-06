Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.23 Million

Brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce sales of $424.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.20 million. Hilltop reported sales of $604.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after purchasing an additional 120,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hilltop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after acquiring an additional 411,667 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

