Hive Achieves Market Cap of $331.94 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $331.94 million and $127.14 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001599 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000513 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001523 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,239,492 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

