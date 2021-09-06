Holderness Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $6,843,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $562,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.61. 2,741,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,102. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

